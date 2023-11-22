iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,729 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $17,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.
BATS FLOT opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70.
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
