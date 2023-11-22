Ivana Magovcevic-Liebisch Buys 4,000 Shares of Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Stock

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) CEO Ivana Magovcevic-Liebisch bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 207,687 shares in the company, valued at $778,826.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Down 10.4 %

VIGL opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIGL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 704.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 821,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 719,366 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth about $3,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth about $2,708,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 626.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 223,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the 4th quarter worth about $2,412,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

