John Patrick Zimmer Sells 18,255 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Patrick Zimmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, John Patrick Zimmer sold 14,952 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $168,808.08.

Lyft Stock Down 0.1 %

LYFT opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYFT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lyft from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lyft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Lyft by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Lyft by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

