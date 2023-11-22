Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,256,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,725,000 after acquiring an additional 711,440 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 77.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,464,000 after purchasing an additional 43,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in OneMain by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,553,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,853,000 after purchasing an additional 236,724 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $48.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 73.80%.

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.