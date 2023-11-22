Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Shares in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 89.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

