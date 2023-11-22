Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 2,683 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $69.06.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

