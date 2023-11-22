Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 11,303 New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after purchasing an additional 444,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450,558 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10,447.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,897,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,577,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,581,000 after acquiring an additional 336,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,992,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,080,000 after acquiring an additional 325,995 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NYCB. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

