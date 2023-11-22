Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 177,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,377,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 7,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total value of $4,786,727.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total value of $4,786,727.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,141 shares of company stock valued at $95,297,122 over the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG opened at $970.80 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $599.42 and a one year high of $1,013.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $873.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $860.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $35.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors cut TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.54.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

