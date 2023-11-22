Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,401 Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Invitation Homes by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.21 million. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.26.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

