Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $5,411,496.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,309,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

