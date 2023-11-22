Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE RJF opened at $104.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.69. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $124.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

