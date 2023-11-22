Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 23,369 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,369 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 213.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in V.F. by 323.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in V.F. by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $34.44.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -218.18%.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VFC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

