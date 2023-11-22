Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 395 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fortive by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 123.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fortive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average of $72.24.

Fortive Increases Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

