Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,401,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 145,607 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 957,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after buying an additional 468,188 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 585,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after buying an additional 151,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $16,140,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.26.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

