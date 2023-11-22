Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windle Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 34,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.2% in the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.8 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $151.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $363.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.21.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.