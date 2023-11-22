Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,609,399,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,651,000 after buying an additional 4,747,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 61.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,287,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,351,000 after buying an additional 4,278,512 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $151.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $363.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

