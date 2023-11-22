JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $856.59

JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 856.59 ($10.72) and traded as high as GBX 862 ($10.78). JPMorgan Indian shares last traded at GBX 852 ($10.66), with a volume of 91,927 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan Indian Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 22.36 and a quick ratio of 20.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 856.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 836.43. The company has a market capitalization of £626.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,100.00 and a beta of 0.50.

JPMorgan Indian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Indian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Indian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.