Kathryn P. Dickson Buys 27,500 Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Stock

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn P. Dickson acquired 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,210 shares in the company, valued at $587,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BRC Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE BRCC opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.58. BRC Inc. has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BRC by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in BRC by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BRC by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 111,940 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in BRC by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. 15.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BRC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Stories

