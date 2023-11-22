Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Purchases $414,000.00 in Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) Director Stuart B. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,492.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kemper Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $45.45. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $68.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Kemper had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 246.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kemper

About Kemper

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.