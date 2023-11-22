Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average on Insider Selling

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.49 ($0.01). Kodal Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 85,432,307 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Charles Joseland sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £50,000 ($62,554.74). Corporate insiders own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Kodal Minerals from GBX 1.65 ($0.02) to GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Kodal Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in Mali. Kodal Minerals PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

