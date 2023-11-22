Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.27 and last traded at $62.79. Approximately 129,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 672,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEGN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.09 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.01.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.23.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 250.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Legend Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. 49.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

