Lido Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,291 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $325,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 167.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 591,200 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $66,424,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.17.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.71 and its 200-day moving average is $139.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

