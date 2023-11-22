Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $214.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.04 and a 1 year high of $240.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

