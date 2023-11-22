Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in DocuSign by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 208,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in DocuSign by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 37,470 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,096,512.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -472.22, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average of $48.22. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

