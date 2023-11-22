Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSGX opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.17.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.2373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

