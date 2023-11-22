Lido Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $185.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.28. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.61 and a fifty-two week high of $215.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $1,548,236.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,157,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $165,363.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,193,412.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $1,548,236.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,157,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 340,129 shares of company stock valued at $65,450,887 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.