Lido Advisors LLC Has $239,000 Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

Shares of THC opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.19. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $42.99 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

