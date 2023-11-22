Lido Advisors LLC Has $239,000 Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

VV opened at $207.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.49 and a 200-day moving average of $199.61. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.80 and a fifty-two week high of $210.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

