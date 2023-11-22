Lido Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after purchasing an additional 136,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,173,000 after acquiring an additional 59,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,512,000 after acquiring an additional 63,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 392.7% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 283,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 225,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $622,521.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,997.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nabors Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

NBR stock opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $190.90. The firm has a market cap of $882.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.46 and its 200-day moving average is $107.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($5.20). The business had revenue of $744.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.64 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBR has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

