Lido Advisors LLC Increases Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter worth $51,000. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FSCO opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.44.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%.

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.