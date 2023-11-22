Lido Advisors LLC Invests $109,000 in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 733.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arlo Technologies

In other news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 187,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $1,842,457.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,438,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,950,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ARLO opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $860.65 million, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

Further Reading

