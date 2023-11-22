Lido Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 54.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 1,790.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $581.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Driven Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Driven Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Driven Brands from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

