Lido Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average is $74.72.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

