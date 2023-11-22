Lido Advisors LLC Invests $225,000 in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.74.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.