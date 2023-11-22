Lido Advisors LLC Invests $244,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100,489.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,525,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,139 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 548.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,539,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 532,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $117.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.75 and a 52 week high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

