Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,463,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,463,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,193 shares of company stock worth $14,515,674 in the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

