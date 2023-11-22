Lido Advisors LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,229,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE CAVA opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.64. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.49 million. CAVA Group had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CAVA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CAVA Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on CAVA Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

