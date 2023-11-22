Lido Advisors LLC Makes New $98,000 Investment in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,222 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 630,156 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,698,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,582,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1,796.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 179,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

