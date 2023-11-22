Lido Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CenterPoint Energy news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

