Lido Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $11.34.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Fund
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.