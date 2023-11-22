Lido Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

