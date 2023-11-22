Lido Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Biogen by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $229.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.08.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

