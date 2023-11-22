Lido Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,176 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,934,000 after purchasing an additional 424,932 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,417,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,340,000 after purchasing an additional 433,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,866,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,833,000 after purchasing an additional 369,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.7 %

ARE opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 356.83%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

