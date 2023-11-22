Lido Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,875 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CMS Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,659 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CMS opened at $56.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.46.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMS. Barclays lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,667 shares of company stock worth $1,423,372 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

