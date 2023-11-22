Lido Advisors LLC Sells 2,307 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. First Command Bank lifted its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on OKE. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average is $63.81. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

