Lido Advisors LLC Sells 466 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 402,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in Omnicom Group by 388.6% during the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 33,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 26,929 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 702.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 36,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OMC stock opened at $78.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.68. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

