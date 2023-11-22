Lido Advisors LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $57.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.54.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

