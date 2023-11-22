Lido Advisors LLC Takes $231,000 Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,180,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 9.2% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 2.4% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Toro during the second quarter worth $3,619,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $13,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Stock Down 1.3 %

Toro stock opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTC. TheStreet lowered shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

