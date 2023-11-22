Lido Advisors LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,987 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 166.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 393.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 113.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $486,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,090,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,645,053.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,032.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $486,375.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,090,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,645,053.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Extreme Networks Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.13.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

