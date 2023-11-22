Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) CEO Acquires $502,056.49 in Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 34,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $502,056.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,411 shares in the company, valued at $502,056.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bahram Akradi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Bahram Akradi purchased 41,761 shares of Life Time Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $531,617.53.

On Friday, November 3rd, Bahram Akradi acquired 48,239 shares of Life Time Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $611,188.13.

Life Time Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Life Time Group stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $585.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.12 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 3.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

LTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Life Time Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 82.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

