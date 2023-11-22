Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 102.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 676,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,703,000 after buying an additional 343,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $408,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $49,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $564,213. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $49,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $564,213. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,552,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,822.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,254 shares of company stock worth $1,626,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $268.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.89.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

